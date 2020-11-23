Russia registers new record of 25,173 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours: Response Center

Moscow [Russia], November 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered a new daily record of 25,173 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 24,581 the day before, bringing the total to 2,114,502, the federal response center said on Monday. The previous record of 24,822 COVID-19 cases was registered on November 21.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 25,173 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 5,917 (23.5 per cent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 2,114,502. Moscow recorded the highest single-day increase of 6,866 COVID-19 cases, up from 6,575 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 2,926 cases (up from 2,668 the day before) and the Moscow region with 971 cases (up from 949 the day before).

The response center reported 361 coronavirus fatalities, down from 401 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 36,540. As many as 16,002 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered, down from 18,008 the day before, bringing the total to 1,611,445.

According to the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 72.9 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 481,674 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring. (ANI/Sputnik)