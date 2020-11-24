Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany's COVID-19 cases rise by 13,554

Germany reported 13,554 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 942,687, said the federal government agency for disease control and prevention on Tuesday.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 24-11-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 13:39 IST
Germany's COVID-19 cases rise by 13,554
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Berlin [Germany], November 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Germany reported 13,554 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 942,687, said the federal government agency for disease control and prevention on Tuesday. Meanwhile, 249 more deaths were reported, taking the national death toll to 14,361, the Robert Koch Institute said.

Germany entered a partial lockdown in November in reaction to the second COVID-19 wave and rising infection numbers. "If we stand together worldwide, we can control and overcome the virus and its consequences. This is also worth more effort," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Saturday in a pre-recorded video message released at an online summit of the Group of 20 major economies. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hotel nights booked in Spain in October fall 83% on travel restrictions

The number of nights booked by tourists in Spanish hotels fell 83 in October compared with the same month a year ago as travel restrictions ravaged the tourism industry, data from the INE national statistics office showed on Tuesday.The Oct...

4 members of Ludhiana family found killed at home

Four members of a family were found killed at their Mayur Vihar colony residence on the Hambran road here, police said on Tuesday. However, Rajiv Sood, the owner of the house and a property dealer, was not found at home, they added.A sharp-...

European shares rise on possible easing of COVID-19 curbs, vaccine progress

European shares gained on Tuesday as a possible easing of lockdowns in France added to a brighter mood from encouraging developments related to coronavirus vaccines.The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.8 at 0805 GMT, supported by gains...

Treasury, SARB to review Exchange Control Circular

National Treasury, the South African Reserve Bank SARB and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority FSCA have jointly expressed an intent to review the Exchange Control Circular 152020 issued by the SARB.The circular was issued following the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020