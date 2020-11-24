Dow Jones Industrial Average reaches 30,000 for first time with Trump authorising transition

With US President Donald Trump finally authorising the federal authority to begin the transition process with President-elect Joe Biden, the Dow Jones Industrial Average reached 30,000 for the first time. According to a report by Nikkei Asia, the Dow has gained more than 60 per cent since hitting its low for the year in March.

Earlier today, Biden said in a tweet, "The election is over. It's time to put aside the partisanship and the rhetoric designed to demonize one another. We have to come together." Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump has said, "Dow Jones Industrial Average hits 30,000 for the first time ever! Congratulations America!"

On Monday (local time), Trump said that he recommended the General Services Administration (GSA) head Emily Murphy and her team to follow initial protocol with regard to his rival Joe Biden's transition, adding that he would "keep up the fight" against the alleged voter fraud in the Presidential elections. Biden has been projected as the winner of the Presidential elections by various media outlets in the US after he clinched the state of Pennsylvania to take him past the required 270 Electoral College vote mark. (ANI)