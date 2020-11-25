Jaishankar visits 200-year-old Hindu temple in Bahrain

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday visited 200-year-old Shreenathji Hindu Temple at Manama in Bahrain. "Began the day with darshan at the 200-year-old Shreenathji Temple at Manama. A testimony to our time-tested and close bonds with Bahrain," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar is currently on a two-day visit to Bahrain from November 24 to 25. He had held talks on bilateral issues with the country's Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani on Tuesday and discussed historical ties and cooperation in diverse sectors between the two countries. "Started Bahrain visit with a warm meeting with FM Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. Conveyed sincere condolences on the passing away of former PM HRH Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa," Jaishankar tweeted late on Tuesday.

"Discussed our historical ties and cooperation in diverse sectors. Exchanged views on regional and international issues. Thanked Bahrain for taking special care of the Indian community during COVID times," he wrote in a subsequent tweet. (ANI)