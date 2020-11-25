Left Menu
Pak a 'liar, thief'; establishment responsible for whatever wrong happening there, not Ajit Doval: PoK activist

Amjad Ayub Mirza, an activist from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, took a jibe at Pakistani state for blaming Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval for all the suffering of Pakistan, saying whatever wrong is happening in the country is because of the Pakistan establishment.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 25-11-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 14:59 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Amjad Ayub Mirza, an activist from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, took a jibe at Pakistani state for blaming Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval for all the suffering of Pakistan, saying whatever wrong is happening in the country is because of the Pakistan establishment. In a video message on Tuesday, Mirza called Pakistan a "liar and thief", adding that Pakistan has been reporting multiple protests because of policies formulated by Imran Khan government.

Referring to an article published in Pakistani media, Mirza said that "the essence of the article was that whatever bad is happening in Pakistan is because of Ajit Doval who is the national security advisor in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government. That would mean that Ajit Doval is also responsible for the bad economic decisions taken by Imran Khan which are resulting in the falling of Pakistan economy. He is working on the advice of Ajit Doval." "The world understands that Pakistan is a liar and thief. Pakistan has illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The world is aware of that. The Pakistani establishment is preparing another script in which they have put forward Ajit Doval making him responsible for everything bad happening in the country. However, the real satan is the Pakistani establishment. Pakistan is seeing democratic movements because of policies formulated by the Pakistan government and adapted by Army," he said.

Faced with rising resentment from political parties in his country, a Pakistani military veteran has alleged that Doval is using elements in the insurgent groups in Pashtun tribal areas and Balochistan to force the Pakistan Army away from the Kashmir issue and focus on handling internal security issues. In an article titled 'Doval's dirty war', senior Pakistani columnist and retired Pakistan Air Force officer Air Vice Marshal Shahzad Chaudhary in an editorial published on tribune.com.pk on November 22 said: "Reports of RAW teaming up splintered TTP elements under one control against Pakistan and synching them with Allah Nazar and the BLA in Balochistan, as indeed with some nationalists in the former tribal regions of Pakistan, is how Doval plans his next phase of the war."

The remarks of the Pakistani officer have come at a time when politicians like Nawaz Shareef have been openly accusing the top brass of the Pakistan Army of rigging elections in the country and meddling with democracy. Alleging that Doval has proposed reversing the "paradigm of terror" on Pakistan after becoming the NSA in 2014, the retired Pakistan Air Force office said under this plan, "If India found pain in Kashmir, she will inflict the same on Pakistan in Balochistan -- to many, Pakistan's soft underbelly and pretty expansive where space for the inimical is aplenty and unrestricted."

In the editorial, Chaudhary also alleged that "the revocation of Article 370 and 35A are both handiworks of the Doval's plan. His kind of war and politics merged in what India thought was the right moment after engaging Pakistan on both the eastern and her western borders and an aggravated internal front." Chaudhary claimed that Doval, who had spent six years in Pakistan on official assignment, is also handling India's Pakistan policy as the NSA working under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

