26/11 anniversary: US says standing alongside India in anti-terror fight, affirms its commitment to hold perpetrators accountable

On the 12th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attack, the United States on Thursday said that it is standing alongside India in the fight against terrorism, and affirmed its commitment to holding the perpetrators of the attack accountable and ensuring justice for the victims.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-11-2020 09:29 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 09:29 IST
US flag. Image Credit: ANI

On the 12th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attack, the United States on Thursday said that it is standing alongside India in the fight against terrorism, and affirmed its commitment to holding the perpetrators of the attack accountable and ensuring justice for the victims. On November 26, 2008, ten terrorists trained by the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) carried out a series of coordinated attacks against multiple targets in Mumbai including the Taj Mahal hotel, the Oberoi hotel, the Leopold Cafe, the Nariman (Chabad) House, and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus train station, killing 166 people.

"On the 12th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attack, the US reaffirms its commitment to holding the perpetrators accountable and ensuring justice for the victims, including six Americans. Standing alongside our Indian partners, we remain resolute in the fight against terrorism," the US Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs of state department tweeted. In these gruesome attacks, nine terrorists were killed and the lone survivor, Ajmal Amir Kasab, was caught and was sentenced to death at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune in 2012. On November 11, 2012, Kasab was hanged in Yerawada Jail in Pune.

Pakistani authorities continue to deny culpability and yet to take action on the multiple dossiers shared by India. A trial underway in a Pakistani anti-terrorism court against seven suspects has made little headway in more than a decade, as Pakistani officials serially question the sufficiency and legitimacy of evidence against them. In 2018, the US announced up to USD 5 million for information about the individuals responsible for these attacks under the Rewards for Justice program.

"Key members of this heinous plot remain at large, and this investigation remains active and ongoing. This reward offer extends to any individual who bears responsibility for this act of terror," the United States had noted. Taking to Twitter, US State Department deputy spokesperson, Cale Brown said: "November 26 marks the 12th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in Mumbai, India. Through the Rewards for Justice program, we seek to ensure that all those responsible for this heinous attack face justice." (ANI)

