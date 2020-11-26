Left Menu
Development News Edition

Armenian Parliament refuses to lift martial law in country

The Armenian parliament refused to lift the martial law in the country at an extraordinary meeting on Thursday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

ANI | Yerevan | Updated: 26-11-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 21:30 IST
Armenian Parliament refuses to lift martial law in country
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Image Credit: ANI

Yerevan [Armenia], November 26 (ANI/Sputnik): The Armenian parliament refused to lift the martial law in the country at an extraordinary meeting on Thursday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The initiative to lift the martial law declared on September 27 due to the escalation of the conflict in Karabakh was put forward by opposition forces, Bright Armenia and the Prosperous Armenia factions. It was supported by 36 lawmakers, 56 rejected it, two abstained. The ruling faction opposed the initiative.

The cancellation of martial law would allow the opposition to initiate the process of resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and to hold protests without hindrance. The opposition is seeking the departure of Pashinyan, accusing him of signing an agreement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, which they see as disadvantageous to the Armenian side. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sex Education Season 3: Gillian Anderson shares storyline including show’s future

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As farmers move closer to Delhi, police step up security at city's borders

As thousands of Punjab farmers moved closer to the national capital on Thursday, the Delhi Police enhanced deployment of security personnel, stationed sand-laden trucks and water cannons and used barbed wire for fencing at the Singhu Border...

Neanderthal thumbs better adapted to holding tools with handles

Neanderthal thumbs were better adapted to holding tools in the same way that Homo Sapiens hold a hammer, according to a paper published in Scientific Reports. The findings suggest that Neanderthals may have found precision grips -- where ob...

4 more COVID-19 deaths, 116 new cases recorded in Chandigarh in a day

Four more coronavirus-related fatalities pushed Chandigarhs death toll to 270 on Thursday, while 116 fresh cases took the infection tally to 17,051. According to a medical bulletin, there are 1,169 active cases in the city as of now.A total...

Protests held worldwide against Pakistan for 26/11 Mumbai attacks

Protests are being held in many countries condemning Pakistans involvement in the 2611 Mumbai attacks in 2008, calling for an end to state-sponsored terrorism by the country. In Belgium and Egypt, several mobile banners were rolled out, dem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020