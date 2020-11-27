Left Menu
Development News Edition

Attempts to strong-arm Canberra only damage Beijing's standing: Ex PM Turnbull

As Sino-Australia relations continue to sour, Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull warned that attempts to strong-arm Canberra into changing policy will fail and only damage Beijing's standing overseas.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 27-11-2020 08:48 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 08:48 IST
Attempts to strong-arm Canberra only damage Beijing's standing: Ex PM Turnbull
Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

As Sino-Australia relations continue to sour, Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull warned that attempts to strong-arm Canberra into changing policy will fail and only damage Beijing's standing overseas. According to South China Morning Post reported on Friday, Turnbull said that Beijing's recent restrictions on Australian exports and public airing of grievances over the Australian government policy were counterproductive and would not win concessions from Canberra.

"The fundamental point is this: when someone tries to coerce you or bully you, threaten you, you can't take a backward step," Turnbull said to This Week as quoted by South China Morning Post. He added, "If you do, then all that will do is invite more coercive activity. The best thing that can happen, frankly, is for this episode to come to an end, and for Australia and China to get back to a traditional, businesslike relationship."

Turnbull, who was the Prime Minister of Australia from 2015 to 2018, said that Beijing's aggressive approach to foreign policy had weakened its influence overseas. "Has it won China more influence? No," he said. "Has it won China more friends [or] persuaded other countries to be more compliant? No ... if the object of your foreign policy is, among other things, to win friends and increase your influence in the world, how is any of this helpful?"

On the Chinese embassy in Canberra releasing a dossier of 14 grievances has poisoned bilateral relations further. South China Morning Post reported that the list included Canberra's proposal for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, its ban on Huawei's involvement in 5G. "Have you ever heard of this being done by any other country anywhere else? It is so out of the ordinary, it is so plainly counterproductive," he said adding that the Australian government took a measured approach during the tensions between the two countries.

"Basically, the government can only do what it has done, which is to say, we look forward to the resumption of discussions. The Australian government is being very measured and low key in its reactions, which is I think the right way to be, but it is not going to start knuckling down to demands delivered on a log of claims presented by the Chinese embassy in Canberra," the former PM said. Chinese and Australian relations have deteriorated after Canberra called in April for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus without first consulting Beijing.

Beijing has since imposed a large anti-dumping duty on Australian barley, banned beef exports from five abattoirs and instigated anti-dumping and subsidy investigations into cheap Australian wine in China. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia win toss, opt to bat first against India in 1st ODI

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the first One Day International ODI here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. The much-anticipated Indias tour of Australia will get underway as both sides lock horns in the ...

Two at UP's Sambhal district hospital suspended after stray dog seen tugging at body

A sweeper and a ward boy working at a district hospital in Uttar Pradeshs Sambhal were suspended after a stray dog was seen tugging at a body, left unattended on a stretcher. The body was of a minor girl who had died in a road accident. The...

AstraZeneca CEO expects to run new global trial of COVID-19 vaccine - Bloomberg

AstraZeneca is likely to run an additional global trial to assess the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine using a lower dosage, its chief executive was quoted as saying on Thursday amid questions over the results of its late-stage study.Instea...

S.Korea foils N.Korea attempt to hack COVID-19 vaccine makers -media

South Koreas intelligence agency foiled North Korean attempts to hack into South Korean companies developing coronavirus vaccines, the News1 agency reported on Friday, citing a member of the parliamentary intelligence committee. Lawmaker Ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020