Ajit Doval arrives in Colombo for trilateral talks with Sri Lanka, Maldives

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday arrived in Colombo for trilateral India, Sri Lanka and Maldives consultations on maritime and security cooperation.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 27-11-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 14:06 IST
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday arrived in Colombo. Image Credit: ANI

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday arrived in Colombo for trilateral India, Sri Lanka and Maldives consultations on maritime and security cooperation. He was accorded a warm welcome by Sri Lankan Army Commander Lt General Shavendra Silva.

"NSA Ajit Doval arrived in Colombo for trilateral India-Sri Lanka-Maldives consultations on maritime and security cooperation. He was accorded a warm welcome by Army Commander Lt Gen @SilvaShavendra," Indian High Commission tweeted. This will be the first NSA level meeting on Trilateral Maritime Security Cooperation. Besides Doval, Sri Lankan Defence Secretary Major General (Retd). Kamal Gunaratne and Maldives Defence Minister Mariya Didi will participate in the meeting.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the NSA-level trilateral meeting has served as an effective platform for cooperation among Indian Ocean countries. The mechanism is being revived after six years as earlier meetings were held in 2011 in the Maldives, in 2013 in Sri Lanka, and in 2014 in India. (ANI)

