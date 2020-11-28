Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Pakistan reels under severe crisis; fatalities rise, hospitals turn away patients

With 45 Covid-related deaths in one day, Pakistan's tally of the pandemic fatalities jumped to 7,942 on Saturday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 28-11-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 13:22 IST
Coronavirus: Pakistan reels under severe crisis; fatalities rise, hospitals turn away patients
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 45 Covid-related deaths in one day, Pakistan's tally of the pandemic fatalities jumped to 7,942 on Saturday. Citing data by National Command and Operation Center, Dunya News reported that more than 3,000 persons were tested positive for Coronavirus in last 24 hours.

As the second wave of the virus sweeps most of the countries, Pakistan reels under severe crisis amid lack of infrastructure and crippled health care system. Authorities have imposed new restrictions- restricting public gatherings and making masks mandatory even as intensive care units swell up and hospitals turn away Covid patients.

The Punjab province has overtaken Sindh in the number of casualties. There are 170,206 coronavirus cases in Sindh; 117,898 in Punjab; 46,604 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; 17,046 in Balochistan and close to 30,000 in capital Islamabad.

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir remains one of the severely neglected regions in the absence of a robust health care system and dropping temperature. While PoK has 6,556 cases, there are 4,619 Covid patients in the occupied Gilgit Baltistan. Experts say Pakistan needs to focus on ramping up testing and improving the medical system, which remains rusty due to political disturbances and rampant corruption in procuring health care facilities.

In a study by The Lancet, Pakistan ranks 154 out of 195 countries in terms of health care system performance. With a mere 2% of its GDP allocated for total health expenditures, Pakistan has failed to maintain proper healthcare quality and accessibility. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Doval participates in trilateral maritime meeting in Lanka

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Saturday took part in the high-level trilateral maritime dialogue here among India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives. Sri Lanka is hosting the fourth trilateral meeting on maritime security cooperation with...

CBI searches in W Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, UP in coal mafia scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Saturday conducted searches at several places in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar in connection with cases related to coal mafia, officials said. According to officials, CBI teams co...

PM reaches Hyderabad to visit Bharat Biotech plant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Saturday as part of his three-city tour to take the stock of COVID-19 vaccine development. After landing at Hakimpet Air Force station here, he was received by Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Ku...

Farmers at Singhu, Tikri borders stay put, most refuse to go to north Delhi protest site

Thousands of farmers protesting the Centres new agri laws stayed put at the Singhu and Tikri border points for the third consecutive day on Saturday amid heavy police presence even after being offered a north Delhi ground to hold peaceful d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020