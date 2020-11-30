Left Menu
Development News Edition

Officials shut down illegal party in Manhattan

Officials in New York City shut down an illegal club in Manhattan in a violation of the COVID-19 restrictions.

ANI | New York | Updated: 30-11-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 14:20 IST
Officials shut down illegal party in Manhattan
Visual from the site (Photo Credit: Twitter/NYC Sheriff). Image Credit: ANI

Officials in New York City shut down an illegal club in Manhattan in a violation of the COVID-19 restrictions. "Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bottle club @202 West 36th St, NY: 393+ people, violation of emergency orders, no liquor license, warehousing liquor, 4 organizers charged with offenses for penal, health, alcohol beverage control laws & arrest warrant," The New York City Sheriff's Office wrote in a tweet.

The New York Times reported Sheriff Joseph Fucito as saying that his office has responded to similar gatherings approximately twice every weekend for months, Individuals paid to attend the gathering over the weekend and for alcohol. Despite increasingly dire warnings from city officials about gathering indoors during the Thanksgiving weekend and the winter holidays, he said.

The seven-day average test positivity rate in New York City was 3.9 per cent, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Sunday, up from less than 2 per cent at the beginning of the month. About 720 people were hospitalized in the last seven days, according to city data, while the average for the last four weeks was 555, New York Times further reported. Sheriff Fucito arrived at the building at 202 West 36th Street about two blocks north of Pennsylvania Station around 2:45 a.m. and found more than 393 people inside.

People had paid to attend the party and for alcohol service, but the organizers did not have a liquor license or permit to serve alcohol, Sheriff Fucito added. (ANI)

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uproar in France over proposed limits on filming police

French activists fear that a proposed new security law will deprive them of a potent weapon against abuse cellphone videos of police activity threatening their efforts to document possible cases of police brutality, especially in impoveri...

Digital learning in govt colleges in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Nov 30 PTI Karnataka government on Monday said it has decided to implement learning management system LMS-based digital learning in government higher educational institutions from the academic year 2020-21. Karnataka LMS would be...

Legendary actor Sean Connery's cause of death revealed

Hollywood legend Sean Connery died in his sleep from pneumonia, heart failure&#160;and old age, his death certificate has revealed. The Legendary Scottish star, who became a global sensation as the first James Bond and featured in a string ...

China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases vs 11 a day earlier

China reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 29, up from 11 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Monday. The National Health Commission said in statement 15 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020