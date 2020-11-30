Officials shut down illegal party in Manhattan

Officials in New York City shut down an illegal club in Manhattan in a violation of the COVID-19 restrictions. "Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bottle club @202 West 36th St, NY: 393+ people, violation of emergency orders, no liquor license, warehousing liquor, 4 organizers charged with offenses for penal, health, alcohol beverage control laws & arrest warrant," The New York City Sheriff's Office wrote in a tweet.

The New York Times reported Sheriff Joseph Fucito as saying that his office has responded to similar gatherings approximately twice every weekend for months, Individuals paid to attend the gathering over the weekend and for alcohol. Despite increasingly dire warnings from city officials about gathering indoors during the Thanksgiving weekend and the winter holidays, he said.

The seven-day average test positivity rate in New York City was 3.9 per cent, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Sunday, up from less than 2 per cent at the beginning of the month. About 720 people were hospitalized in the last seven days, according to city data, while the average for the last four weeks was 555, New York Times further reported. Sheriff Fucito arrived at the building at 202 West 36th Street about two blocks north of Pennsylvania Station around 2:45 a.m. and found more than 393 people inside.

People had paid to attend the party and for alcohol service, but the organizers did not have a liquor license or permit to serve alcohol, Sheriff Fucito added. (ANI)