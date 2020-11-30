Philippines records 1,773 new COVID-19 cases, 431,630 in total

Manila [The Philipines], November 30 (ANI/Xinhua): The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Monday reported 1,773 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in the country to 431,630. The DOH said 44 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 398,658. The death toll climbed to 8,392 after 19 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

The DOH reported 2,076 new cases on Sunday, breaking 19 straight days of less than 2,000.Health Secretary Francisco Duque attributed the slight increase in the number of COVID-19 cases to the evacuation center crowding and the holiday rush. Hundreds of Filipinos displaced by the cyclones that swept through the country this month are temporarily housed in government-run shelters.

"Of course, the upcoming Christmas season, the number of people going out and mingling with others has increased, sometimes they forget to observe minimum health standards," Duque said in a virtual briefing. Duque urged Filipinos to avoid travel and visit relatives in the provinces this holiday season, saying the health threat remains. He also urged Filipinos to limit their celebrations to "low-risk" activities to avoid transmission.

The 17 mayors of Metro Manila, one of the hotspots of the outbreak, have formally recommended extending the general community quarantine status in the capital until Dec. 31. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will announce later Monday the new quarantine measures in Metro Manila and other parts of the country. (ANI/Xinhua)