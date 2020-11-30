Left Menu
Biden announces Indian-American Neera Tanden as chief of Budget

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced key members of his economic team, including an Indian-American Neera Tanden as director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

30-11-2020
Indian-American Neera Tanden. Image Credit: ANI

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced key members of his economic team, including an Indian-American Neera Tanden as director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). Tanden currently serves as President and CEO of the Center for American Progress, an organization dedicated to advancing policies that increase the opportunity for every American.If Tanden is selected, she would be the first woman of colour and the first South Asian American to lead the OMB.

"A veteran of multiple presidential administrations, Tanden has been a leading architect and advocate of policies designed to support working families, foster broad-based economic growth, and curb inequality throughout her career. Her experience as a child relying on food stamps and Section 8 housing -- a social safety net that offered her single mother the foundation she needed to land a good job and punch her family's ticket to the middle class -- instilled in her the true necessity of an economy that serves the dignity and humanity of all people. If confirmed, Tanden would be the first woman of colour and the first South Asian American to lead the OMB," read an official statement. She currently serves on the New Jersey Restart and Recovery Commission, and previously served as senior adviser for health reform at the US Department of Health and Human Services developing policies and provisions of the Affordable Care Act, as director of domestic policy for the first Obama-Biden presidential campaign, and in a variety of other roles in government and on the campaign trail.

The other key members named in economic team include Janet Yellen, Secretary of the Treasury; Neera Tanden, Director of the Office of Management and Budget; Wally Adeyemo, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury; Cecilia Rouse, Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers; and Jared Bernstein and Heather Boushey, members of the Council of Economic Advisers. "This crisis-tested team will help President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris lift America out of the current economic downturn and build back better -- creating an economy that gives every single person across America a fair shot and an equal chance to get ahead. These choices reflect the president-elect's commitment to building an administration that looks like America, drawing on the diverse backgrounds and lived experiences of some of our nation's foremost economic experts," read an official statement.

President-elect Joe Biden said, "As we get to work to control the virus, this is the team that will deliver immediate economic relief for the American people during this economic crisis and help us build our economy back better than ever." "This team is comprised of respected and tested groundbreaking public servants who will help the communities hardest hit by COVID-19 and address the structural inequities in our economy. They will work tirelessly to ensure every American enjoys a fair return for their work and an equal chance to get ahead, and that our businesses can thrive and outcompete the rest of the world. This team looks like America and brings seriousness of purpose, the highest degree of competency, and unwavering belief in the promise of America. They will be ready on day one to get to work for all Americans," he added. (ANI)

