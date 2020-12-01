Left Menu
Jaishankar, Payne discuss regional, global developments

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said he had reviewed regional and global developments with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and also discussed mutual concern over ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 14:04 IST
Jaishankar, Payne discuss regional and global developments (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said he had reviewed regional and global developments with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and also discussed mutual concern over ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Just finished a conversation with Australian FM @MarisePayne."

"Reviewed regional and global developments and discussed our current concerns," Jaishankar added. "Australia & India's Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has guided our close cooperation on regional challenges during COVID-19, " Marise Payne wrote in a tweet.

"My friend @DrSJaishankar and I had a very valuable discussion today following our meeting in October," Payne added. In October, Jaishankar and Payne visited Tokyo to participate in the India, Australia, Japan, and US foreign ministers' meeting.

The grouping of four countries is known as the Quad. During the meeting, the foreign ministers of Quad member countries called for a coordinated response to the challenges including financial problems emanating from the pandemic, increasing the resilience of supply chains and enhancing access to affordable vaccines, medicines and medical equipment. (ANI)

