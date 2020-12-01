Philippines reports 1,298 new COVID-19 cases

Manila [The Philipines], December 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Philippines on Tuesday reported 1,298 new cases of COVID-19 taking the country's total count to 432,925, according to Department of Health (DOH). The DOH said that 135 more patients have recovered taking the total number of recoveries to 398,782. The death toll climbed to 8,418 after 27 more patients died from coronavirus.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque again urged people to be aware of the risk of their actions in celebrating Christmas and welcoming the new year. "It's a long celebration, but we have to be careful. Otherwise, we will squander our gains. Let us not be complacent," Duque told local television in an interview on Tuesday.

"There would be more people going out this holiday season, and therefore increasing contact, also the transmission rate. There could be a potential surge of cases," Duque said. Philippine government has prohibited mass gatherings during the holidays.

Duque reiterated the guidelines to avoid crowds and travel during the season, and limit the gathering to immediate family members. "We dissuade people from inviting even relatives coming from different places. You can be going around, merry-making, but you are harboring the virus, and you could be spreading it unwittingly," he said.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the level of general community quarantine in the capital Manila until December 31 in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 during the holidays. (ANI/Xinhua)