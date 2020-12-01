Left Menu
Development News Edition

Georgia reports 3,759 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia reported 3,759 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing its total to 139,343, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

ANI | Tbilisi | Updated: 01-12-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 22:20 IST
Georgia reports 3,759 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Tbilisi [Georgia], December 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Georgia reported 3,759 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing its total to 139,343, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC). Out of the new cases, 1,595 were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi, the NCDC said.

As of Tuesday, 117,560 patients across the country have recovered from the disease, while 1,303 others have died, it added. Georgia reported its first confirmed case on Feb. 26. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump Campaign files lawsuit in Wisconsin alleging massive fraud in election

President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Tuesday in Wisconsin Supreme Court, alleging massive election fraud and major absentee ballot abuse, in a longshot attempt to overturn his Democratic rival Joe Bidens win in the battleground state. ...

Cyclone Burevi likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on December 4

Cyclone Storm Burevi is most likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on December 4, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday. Last week Cyclone Nivar had hit the state.The deep depression intensified at adjoining the southeast Bay of Beng...

AAP student union, youth wing form human chain in solidarity with protesting farmers

Volunteers of Aam Aadmi Partys student unit and youth wing led by the partys Punjab in-charge Jarnail Singh held a protest on Tuesday by forming a human chain here in support of the farmers protesting against the Centres new agriculture law...

WRAPUP 2-Scotiabank, BMO beat estimates after making lower bad-debt provisions, shares rise

Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal BMO beat analysts estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday as they set aside less capital than expected to cover potential loan losses from the COVID-19 pandemic. Executives at both banks said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020