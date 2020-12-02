Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 emergency situation regime extended in Latvia until January 11

The emergency situation regime has been extended in Latvia until January 11 as part of the coronavirus response, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said at a press conference.

ANI | Riga | Updated: 02-12-2020 11:08 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 11:08 IST
COVID-19 emergency situation regime extended in Latvia until January 11
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Riga [Latvia], December 2 (ANI/Sputnik): The emergency situation regime has been extended in Latvia until January 11 as part of the coronavirus response, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said at a press conference. The relevant decision was made at a government meeting, which was held in the video format.

"To limit the spread of COVID-19 in Latvia, the emergency situation has been extended until January 11, and a requirement is being introduced to wear masks on all premises except at home," the prime minister said. On weekends, only grocery stores and pharmacies are allowed to work. On weekdays, stores and shopping malls must ensure that no more than 20 percent of the maximum possible number of customers are in them simultaneously. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Top Indian diplomat in Pak wants to explain India's stance on Jadhav's counsel appointment: IHC told

The counsel for the Indian High Commission in Pakistan has informed the Islamabad High Court that Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia wants to explain Indias stance over appointment of a lawyer for death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav...

After Lucknow, Ghaziabad to raise money through municipal bonds: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said Ghaziabad will be the next local body in the state which will be raising money through the issuance of municipal bonds. Lucknow has become the first city in Uttar Pradesh and se...

With Kataria at Bata helm, footprints of Indian-origin corporate honchos expand

The footprints of Indian-origin corporate executives at multinationals is expanding, with Sandeep Kataria taking over the reins of footwear major Bataas its global chief executive officer. From FMCG majors to IT titans, Kataria joins the le...

Porsche appoints Manolito Vujicic as head of India operations

Luxury sports car maker Porsche on Wednesday said it has appointed Manolito Vujicic 48 as the new head of India operations. Porsche Middle East and Africa FZE announces the appointment of Vujicic as the new Head of its Division in India, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020