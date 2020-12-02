Left Menu
COVID-19 deaths in Argentina reach 38,928

Argentina reported 198 new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the national total to 38,928, the country's Health Ministry said Tuesday.

ANI | Buenos Aires | Updated: 02-12-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 11:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Buenos Aires [Argentina], December 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina reported 198 new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the national total to 38,928, the country's Health Ministry said Tuesday. Meanwhile, 8,037 more cases were reported, raising the nationwide tally to 1,432,570, said the ministry, adding that 1,263,251 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

The province of Buenos Aires, with 2,128 new cases and 67 new deaths, remained the most affected district. Argentina's daily new cases have been on a downward trend since Oct. 21, when more than 18,000 cases were registered a single day, the highest since the virus plagued the country.

The health ministry on Monday warned that "the pandemic is not over," asking Argentines to stay cautious. "It is very important to remember that it is time to continue taking care of ourselves, to continue complying with the recommendations," said the ministry's Secretary of Health Access Carla Vizzotti at a press conference. (ANI/Xinhua)

