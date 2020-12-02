Left Menu
Japanese parliament passes Bill to guarantee free COVID-19 vaccination for residents

The Japanese parliament passed a bill on Wednesday to make vaccination against the coronavirus free for residents, obligating the government to cover all costs.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 02-12-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 12:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Tokyo [Japan], December 2 (ANI/Sputnik): The Japanese parliament passed a bill on Wednesday to make vaccination against the coronavirus free for residents, obligating the government to cover all costs. Under the legislation, passed unanimously by the upper chamber of the Japanese parliament, the government will also cover all expenses related to the possible adverse effects, and compensate pharmaceutical companies for possible lawsuits.

The revised law provides for voluntary immunization. The Japanese government is now set to focus on vaccine storage system and an explanatory campaign for local authorities. Japan is expected to start vaccination against COVID-19 in the first half of the next year. The government plans to administer vaccines to elderly people, medical workers and vulnerable groups on a priority basis. (ANI/Sputnik)

