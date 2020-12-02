Left Menu
Former Pakistan PM Yousaf Gillani's sons booked after Multan rally

ANI | Multan | Updated: 02-12-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 14:00 IST
Pakistan PM Yousaf Gillani (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Acting against the organisers of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an 11-party alliance, which held a rally on November 30, the Imran Khan government has filed cases against three sons of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani citing violation of coronavirus SOPs and vandalism of government property. FIRs have been filed against the former prime minister's three sons namely Ali Musa Gillani, Abdul Qadir Gillani, Ali Haider Gillani and 48 other leaders including Abdul Rehman Kanjo, Bilal Butt, Ayaz-ul-Haq Qasmi of Jamiat ulema-e Islam (JUI), Dunya News has reported citing sources.

It is worth mentioning that the Multan rally was the fifth power show held by PDM. It has further been reported that a separate case has been filed against former Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) MPA Shahid after a complaint filed by the owner of the cardboard warehouse as fire erupted at the warehouse due to the fireworks set off by the PML-N leader.

Investigations have revealed that Shahid, a former PML-N MPA, had set off fireworks. A fire broke out in a cardboard warehouse due to fireworks. The owner of the cardboard warehouse has become the plaintiff in the case, Dunya News further reported. On Saturday, police have filed a case against the workers of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) workers for breaking through security barriers set up by the Imran Khan government for forcibly storming into Multan's Qila Qasim Bagh.

Besides that, the police have also filed a case against caterers who had agreed to provide services to the organisers of the Multan rally. PPP leader Ali Qasim Gilani and several opposition leaders were arrested on Sunday ahead of the PDM rally in Multan.

The PDM has held four similar rallies in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, and Quetta since October 16. (ANI)

