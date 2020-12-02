Left Menu
Israeli PM Netanyahu congratulates UAE on its 49th National Day

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday congratulated UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the country's people on the 49th National Day, wishing bilateral cooperation to become more powerful.

ANI | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-12-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 20:04 IST
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], December 2 (ANI/Sputnik): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday congratulated UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the country's people on the 49th National Day, wishing bilateral cooperation to become more powerful. "I want to wish His Highness, Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, and all the citizens of the United Arab Emirates, our new friends, a very joyous National Day. Since the signing of the historic peace treaty between us, Israel-UAE relations have been moving ahead rapidly, quicker than we anticipated--in fact, at breakneck speed," Netanyahu said, as cited by his office.

The prime minister added that Israel and Abu Dhabi now have cooperation ties in a large number of fields, including science, technology, commerce, healthcare, education, transportation and tourism, which bring tangible results for both nations. "May our new partnership be an example to all nations of the Middle East. Together we are building a better future for our two countries, for the region and for the world. Happy National Day. May God bless all of you," Netanyahu added.

On December 2, the United Arab Emirates commemorates the 49th anniversary since the country's foundation in 1971 when the six Gulf emirates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah formed a federation. The seventh, Ras al Khaimah, joined the union early the following year, thereby concluding the formation of the country as the world knows it today. On September 15, the UAE and Israel signed a US-brokered peace agreement, which envisaged establishing diplomatic ties and full normalization of relations between the countries, which had been earlier marred by the Arab-Israeli confrontation triggered by the Palestine issue.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

