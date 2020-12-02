Left Menu
Development News Edition

Certain countries have seized pandemic opportunity to extend their influence: VCOAS Lt Gen Saini

While countries are struggling to rein in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, certain countries have seized the opportunity to extend their influence militarily, economically and politically which does not augur well for the international community, the Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS), Lieutenant General SK Saini said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 20:37 IST
Certain countries have seized pandemic opportunity to extend their influence: VCOAS Lt Gen Saini
VCOAS Lt Gen SK Saini during a virtual meeting in Bangladesh on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

While countries are struggling to rein in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, certain countries have seized the opportunity to extend their influence militarily, economically and politically which does not augur well for the international community, the Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS), Lieutenant General SK Saini said on Wednesday. The VCOAS was addressing the participants of National Defence College in Bangladesh on 'Security Challenges Post Covid-19 Pandemic', via a virtual platform.

The address covered the impact of Covid-19 on the emerging world and focused on its impact on the military, the security challenges and his views on ways and means to tackle them. While speaking on the impact of the pandemic virus, Saini said: "The strategic security of most nations have been impacted due to reduction in funds for military capability and projects since vast sums of money have been diverted for urgent health requirements."

The Vice Chief of Army Staff further spoke on the Covid-19 impact on force readiness, training, operational logistics and HR issues, highlighting that force sustainment is a challenge due to delays in delivery schedules owing to production halts and workforce disruptions. In his suggestions for the post-Covid era to the future senior military leadership attending the address, Saini emphasised that the militaries of the region must evolve a defence cooperation plan since they will become the first responders during health disasters. He also called for technology-enabled solutions for integrated identification, control and management of such threats.

He also stressed on the need to re-invigorate the defence industrial base to meet sustainment and modernisation needs and to focus on force preservation and readiness by giving a fresh impetus to health security. The use of technology in training, development of digital communication and sharing of best practices among militaries must be the focus to tackle Covid-19 challenges, he added.

According to a press release, this talk by VCOAS is a significant step in enhancing defence cooperation with Bangladesh which has remained a priority for the Indian Army given the historic, cultural and military affinity between the two nations. Lieutenant General Saini had attended the National Defence College in Bangladesh in 2011. (ANI)

Also Read: T Natarajan added to ODI squad as Saini's Cover

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 in Delhi: 3,944 fresh cases from record nearly 79K tests; death toll 9,342

Delhi recorded 3,944 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 5.78 lakh on Wednesday, while 82 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 9,342, authorities said. These fresh cases came out of the recor...

UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in world first

Britain approved Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, jumping ahead of the rest of the world in the race to begin the most crucial mass inoculation programme in history with a shot tested in wide-scale clinical trials. Prime Minister Bori...

Lucideus unveils 'SAFE Me' app for cybersecurity

Cybersecurity firm Lucideus on Wednesday announced the launch of SAFE Me app that will provide users with insights on aspects like security and their exposure on the dark web. The app will not ask for permissions to device features, and lev...

Israel edges towards early election amid Netanyahu-Gantz feud

Israel edged closer on Wednesday towards a fourth national election in two years after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus main governing partner, Benny Gantz, backed an opposition move to dissolve parliament.Parliament gave preliminary appr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020