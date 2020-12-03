Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Suriname hold 7th Joint Commission meet, both sides review bilateral ties

The 7th India-Suriname Joint Commission Meeting (JCM), was held virtually on December 2 where both sides underscored the importance of this mechanism in deepening political dialogue, reviewing bilateral ties, and exchanging views on regional and multilateral cooperation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 08:52 IST
India, Suriname hold 7th Joint Commission meet, both sides review bilateral ties
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The 7th India-Suriname Joint Commission Meeting (JCM), was held virtually on December 2 where both sides underscored the importance of this mechanism in deepening political dialogue, reviewing bilateral ties, and exchanging views on regional and multilateral cooperation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said. The meeting was co-chaired by the Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation of the Republic of Suriname, Ambassador Albert R. Ramdin, MEA said in a statement.

It said that both sides noted with satisfaction that India-Suriname relations, which have strong cultural and historical bonds, are marked by cordiality and a high degree of understanding and convergence of views on a range of issues. The Ministers agreed to add new momentum to the bilateral relations in the fields of Business & Investment with the aim to enhance, among others, the cooperation towards the establishment of creative industries, Health, Traditional System of Medicine, Agriculture, Mining, Energy, Defense, Culture & Education, Consular Cooperation and Development Partnership and strengthen people to people ties.

"The two Ministers acknowledged the importance of undertaking developmental projects under concessional conditions, including through Lines of Credits, in the spirit of South-South cooperation. They noted that India's development partnership with Suriname covers a wide range of sectors including the power generation and transmission network, general supply and water supply. They looked forward to the early implementation of projects in the pipeline which aim to contribute to energy security, energy efficiency and energy mix of Suriname," the statement said. The Ministers reiterated their commitment to provide mutual support in international fora, including United Nations Security Council Reforms.

The Ministers resolved to continue to work closely together, through the mechanism of the Joint Commission, on various issues in order to further strengthen and expand the bilateral relations. It was agreed that the next JCM Meeting would be held in 2022 in Paramaribo on a mutually convenient date. (ANI)

Also Read: Comptroller and Auditor is independent statutory body, any corruption involved will be pointed out: V Muraleedharan

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea students sit college exam behind plastic barriers and in hospitals due to COVID-19

Nearly half a million South Korean students nervously began a hyper-competitive university entrance exam on Thursday, with COVID-19 students taking the exam in hospital and others separated by transparent barriers.South Korea is battling a ...

COVID-19 caused reductions in wages and working hours, says new ILO report

A new report by the International Labor Organization ILO has found that monthly wages fell or grew more slowly in the first six months of 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, in two-thirds of countries for which official data was ava...

Equity indices open in the green, Sensex up by 193 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Thursday with Sensex up by 192.68 points and Nifty up by 56.45 points.At 916 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 192.68 points or 0.43 per cent at 44,810.72.Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was...

ILO director-general to participate in debate on future of work

ILO Director-General, Guy Ryder, will be discussing the future of work at an event organized by a new open forum platform hosted by the Graduate Institute in Geneva.The Thinking Ahead on Society Change TASC Platform brings together policym...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020