Left Menu
Development News Edition

Comptroller and Auditor is independent statutory body, any corruption involved will be pointed out: V Muraleedharan

The Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday said that Comptroller and Auditor (CAG ) is an independent statutory body, which is not controlled by the Government of India and if there is any corruption involved, it will be pointed out.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 19-11-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 22:47 IST
Comptroller and Auditor is independent statutory body, any corruption involved will be pointed out: V Muraleedharan
Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday said that Comptroller and Auditor (CAG ) is an independent statutory body, which is not controlled by the Government of India and if there is any corruption involved, it will be pointed out. He was responding to the allegation by Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac that four pages of the CAG report were added from Delhi.

" The CAG doesn't have any political inclinations. The CAG looks through the glass of transparency and impartiality. If there is any corruptions or discrepancies involved or any issues which are against the norms, the CAG will obviously point out," he said On Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), on which a political row is going on in Kerala after Finance Minister Thomas Isaac shared contents from CAG report before being tabled in Kerala Legislative Assembly, Union Minister of State said.

"KIIFB is an agency of the government of Kerala. For the loans that KIIFB has taken, the government has to pay back. So naturally, it is the responsibility of the government of Kerala, to take the permission of India for any loans above the limit that is prescribed in the budget or in the financial rules," he said. Regarding the audio clip of gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh surfacing, Muraleedharan said that Kerala Government and Home Department should answer how the audio of the gold smuggling accused who is currently in jail came out.

" It is not surprising at all as the accused of the good smuggling case are in jails of Kerala. Jails are controlled by the Jail department, who comes under the Chief Minister of the state. So naturally, it is the responsibility of the state government to find out how such an audio clip was given by an accused in jail," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Egypt upon first review of $5.2 bln financing agreement

The International Monetary Fund IMF said on Monday it had reached a staff-level agreement with Egypt after the first review of a 5.2 billion financing agreement. Upon the approval of the executive board, a 1.6 billion tranche will be disbur...

Main rival to Canada PM Trudeau says he would be tougher on China, may boycott some goods

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus main rival in an election that could come as early as next year on Thursday said he would toughen the countrys stance on China, including potentially boycotting some goods produced there.The arrest of...

U.N. Libya envoy urges U.N. to blacklist anyone who obstructs peace talks

The acting United Nations Libya envoy pressed the U.N. Security Council on Thursday to blacklist anyone who obstructs peace efforts after the warring parties agreed a ceasefire and Libyan participants in political talks set a date for elect...

France's Veran: We will win the COVID fight

France will win its battle against the coronavirus but it is a struggle which will take time, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.Veran said the mental health of the French was deteriorating during the second lockdown. Jerome Sal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020