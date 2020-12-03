India-Nepal Inter-Governmental Sub-Committee meeting for enhancing economic ties begins

The two-day meeting of the India-Nepal Inter-Governmental Sub-Committee at the joint secretary level began here on Thursday for enhancing bilateral trade and economic ties. "The two-day meeting of the India-Nepal Inter-Governmental Sub Committee on Trade and Transit commenced today. This meeting, being held at Joint Secretary level, would review and set the way forward for further enhancing bilateral trade and economic ties," India in Nepal tweeted.

Recently, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who reached Kathmandu for a two-day visit said India and Nepal have "very strong" ties and their endeavour would be to take the relationship between the two nations forward. Shringla had also met Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and his Nepali counterpart, Bharat Raj Paudyel.

Shringla said India's relationship with Nepal rests on four pillars: development cooperation, stronger connectivity, expanded infrastructure and economic projects, and easier and enhanced access to educational opportunities in India for the young people of Nepal. (ANI)