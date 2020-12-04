Left Menu
Mali's interim government forms new 121-seat Legislative Council

Malian transition authorities have announced the names of 121 members of a new legislative body, the National Transitional Council (CNT), two and a half months after a military coup in the Western African nation.

ANI | Bamako | Updated: 04-12-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 14:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Bamako [Mali], December 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Malian transition authorities have announced the names of 121 members of a new legislative body, the National Transitional Council (CNT), two and a half months after a military coup in the Western African nation. The August 18 military uprising in Mali overthrew then-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita from power and established the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) to set up a new government. On September 12, the rebels appointed former Defense Minister Ba N'Daou as transition president and formed the interim government set to rule for 18 months before the new elections are held.

The CNT names list, released by the Malijet media outlet late on Thursday, was published in the form of a decree, which has been anticipated since November 9, when the incumbent head of state N'Daou established the terms of appointments to the body. Under his instructions, 22 seats in the CNT were reserved for the military. The move outraged political forces in Mali, in particular, the June 5 Movement - Rally of Patriotic Forces (M5-RFP), an opposition group that had lead anti-governmental rallies during ousted Keita's regime. The M5-RFP denounced the "excessive militarization" of the body. However, the fresh CNT members list includes several representatives, as well as military figures from the CNSP, politicians and representatives of civil society.

The first CNT session will be held on Saturday and will include the election of the body's president. (ANI/Sputnik)

