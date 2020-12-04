Left Menu
Development News Edition

Islamabad HC issues written orders declaring Nawaz Sharif as 'proclaimed offender'

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued written orders declaring former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif a 'proclaimed offender' in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield references.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 04-12-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 21:28 IST
Islamabad HC issues written orders declaring Nawaz Sharif as 'proclaimed offender'
PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued written orders declaring former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif a "proclaimed offender" in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield references. The three-page verdict, co-authored by Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, has declared the PML-N founder a proclaimed offender in the two references. The court issued separate orders in both the cases, reported Geo News.

"Nawaz Sharif is declared a proclaimed offender in the Al Azizia and Avenfield references," read the order. The judgement also stated that Sharif was given the opportunity to appear before the court multiple times, and he was deliberately not becoming part of the proceedings.

"Nawaz Sharif went abroad and did not return," the order stated. According to Geo News, the court also said that action will be taken against Sharif's guarantors under Section 514 and directed them to appear in the next hearing.

On Wednesday, Sharif was declared a proclaimed offender by the IHC. In 2018, accountability court Judge Mohammad Arshad Malik had convicted Sharif in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills Company (ASCL) and Hill Metal Establishment (HME) reference and awarded him seven years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 billion and USD 25 million.

The PML-N founder, who is currently residing in London for medical treatment, had been granted bail by the same high court in October 2019 on medical grounds. On September 15, the IHC had rejected the exemption plea of Sharif and released non-bailable arrest warrants in Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases. (ANI)

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Diamond League to have full programme of 32 disciplines in 2021The Diamond League said on Friday that it plans to return to a full competition format next year with a complete programme ...

Italy reports 814 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, 24,099 new cases

- Italy reported 814 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, against a record 993 on Thursday, and 24,099 new infections, up from 23,225 the day before, the health ministry said. The first Western country hit by the virus, Italy has seen 58,8...

India's vision of Indo-Pacific envisages free, open, inclusive, rules-based region: MEA MoS

Indias vision of the Indo-Pacific, of which CLMV Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar and Vietnam countries are a part, envisages a free, open, inclusive and rules-based region, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has said. Speakin...

1,579 new coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh, 15 deaths

Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 1,579 fresh COVID-19 cases and 15 fatalities, taking the total infection count to 2,43,997 and death toll to 2,956, a health official said. The number of recoveries reached 2,21,690 after 268 people were disc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020