US Deputy State Secretary Biegun to visit Seoul on December 8-11
US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will visit South Korea this week, the US State Department announced in a statement.
Washington [US], December 7 (ANI/Sputnik): US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will visit South Korea this week, the US State Department announced in a statement. "Deputy Secretary of State and Special Representative for North Korea Stephen E. Biegun will travel to Seoul December 8-11. He will meet with officials in the Republic of Korea to discuss the U.S.-ROK Alliance and our shared commitment to regional security, stability, and prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific, and continued close coordination on North Korea," the Sunday statement says.
Last month, South Korean media reported that Biegun was expected to visit South Korea in December as part of a multi-nation Asia tour and was likely to be accompanied by Alex Wong, the US State Department's deputy envoy for North Korean affairs. The US-North Korea negotiations have been in limbo since last year and the inter-Korean dialogue has been stalled since June when Pyongyang cut all communications lines with Seoul after tensions over propaganda leaflets sent in from the South. (ANI/Sputnik)
