Govt committed to ensuring quick completion of Dedicated Freight Corridor: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday held a meeting with Minister of Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Finland and reviewed the progress of the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC). In a review meeting, Piyush Goyal discussed with Ville Skinnari, Minister of Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Finland on strengthening commerce and industry for the economic prosperity of both the countries.

"Held a meeting to review the progress of the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC). Govt is committed to ensuring quick completion of DFC. It will unlock true freight potential of Indian Railways, ensure faster and economical transportation of goods and spur job creation," Piyush Goyal wrote in a tweet. "Held a fruitful discussion with Minister of Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Finland, @VilleSkinnari, on strengthening commerce and industry for the economic prosperity of both the countries. Also deliberated on enhancing investment relations for mutual growth," Goyal wrote in another tweet.