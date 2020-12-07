Left Menu
Development News Edition

US sanctions 14 Chinese officials for undermining Hong Kong autonomy

The United States on Monday slapped sanctions against 14 Chinese officials for undermining the autonomy of Hong Kong.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-12-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 23:20 IST
US sanctions 14 Chinese officials for undermining Hong Kong autonomy
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The United States on Monday slapped sanctions against 14 Chinese officials for undermining the autonomy of Hong Kong. The sanctions were imposed against individuals are all members of China's National People's Congress, according to the US State Department.

US State Secretary Michael Pompeo, in a statement, said that Beijing's "unrelenting" assault against Hong Kong's democratic processes has gutted its Legislative Council, rendering the body a rubber stamp devoid of meaningful opposition. "One aspect of that assault has been the actions of the National People's Congress Standing Committee (NPCSC), which have effectively neutered the ability of the people of Hong Kong to choose their elected representatives in keeping with the Joint Declaration and Basic Law. These actions demonstrate once again Beijing's complete disregard for its international commitments under the Sino-British Joint Declaration, a U.N.-registered treaty," the statement read.

"Today, the Department of State is holding accountable those responsible for these brazen acts. We are designating 14 Vice-Chairpersons of the NPCSC in connection with developing, adopting, or implementing the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region," the statement read. The NPCSC voted unanimously to adopt the National Security Law that Beijing has used repeatedly to stifle dissent and arrest those who protest Beijing's oppressive policies, it added.

These 14 individuals are Wang Chen, Cao Jianming, Zhang Chunxian, Shen Yueyue, Ji Bingxuan, Arken Imirbaki, Wan Exiang, Chen Du, Wang Dongming, Padma Choling, Ding Zhongli, Hao Mingjin, Cai Dafeng, and Wu Weihua. Under the designation, the individuals and their immediate family members will be barred from travelling to the United States.

Their assets within the jurisdiction of the United States or in the possession or control of US persons will be blocked and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from dealing with them. Pompeo said: "Our actions today underscore that the United States will continue to work with our allies and partners to hold Beijing accountable for undermining Hong Kong's promised autonomy."

The United States again urges Beijing to abide by its international commitments and to heed the voices of many countries, which have condemned its actions, he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Ghana votes as candidates offer routes out of economic crisis

Ghanaians voted on Monday in what is expected to be a close race between President Nana Akufo-Addo and his main rival John Mahama, who are offering competing plans to end an economic crisis. Eyes are on the West African powerhouse to see if...

MP: Woman dead, two critical as fire breaks out in house

A woman was charred to death and her husband and his colleague sustained serious burns on Monday night when their house caught fire near Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, police said. The blaze erupted at the servant quarters of the state governmen...

Farmers' protest: Parkash Singh Badal seeks PM's personal intervention in finding solution

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his personal intervention in reaching a solution to get the stalemate broken. This comes ahead of...

California bans private gatherings, New York expands hospitals to battle coronavirus surge

California compelled much of the state to close shop and stay home on Monday and New York ordered hospitals to increase bed capacity by 25 percent, as the United States braced for yet another coronavirus surge during the upcoming holidays. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020