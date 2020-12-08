Imran Khan will be responsible for untoward incident in attempt to stop Dec 13 rally: PDM

Left Menu
Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an 11-party opposition alliance, has reiterated that it will hold its Lahore rally on December 13, said Rana Sanaullah, PML-N Punjab president, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan will be held responsible for any untoward incident if the government tries to stop the rally.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 08-12-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 13:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an 11-party opposition alliance, has reiterated that it will hold its Lahore rally on December 13, said Rana Sanaullah, PML-N Punjab president, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan will be held responsible for any untoward incident if the government tries to stop the rally. "The December 13 rally will be held at all costs and people from across the country will participate in it, while Nawaz Sharif will deliver his decisive speech on the occasion," Dawn quoted Sanaullah as saying at a press conference on Monday.

"The situation will worsen only if the government attempted to create hurdles in the holding of the public meeting and the prime minister will be held responsible for the consequences," he said. Speaking on the resignation of the Opposition parties from the National Assembly, he said that parties -- Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) -- have reached a "consensus about resigning from the National Assembly in order to push the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insatf (PTI) government for a fresh election".

"The opposition will resign from the National Assembly (in the first phase) and not let the Imran Khan government hold by-polls. We want new free and fair elections and there will be no compromise on this," he said. On Tuesday, an FIR was registered against the local leadership of Pakistan opposition's alliance - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), including members of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), along with 150 workers of different parties for violating Covid-19 standard operating procedures during a rally on Sunday.

A rally was brought out by PDM on the call of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to protest the government action against opposition workers, Dawn reported. During a public meeting in Multan, Rehman had announced to stage demonstrations in all the district headquarters on Friday and Sunday against the government's crackdown on opposition workers.

Over 300 workers of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP), PML-N and JUI-F, along with other parties, gathered in front Jamia Islamia Mosque in Kamran Market, Saddar, and walked towards Rawalpindi Press Club. The protesters chanted slogans and holding party flags, while vowing to make the PDM's Lahore public meeting on December 13 successful.

The Cantonment police registered the FIR against 12 PDM leaders and 150 political workers. (ANI)

