Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doha teams meet for third consecutive day post renewal of engagement

The working groups of the negotiating teams of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban held meetings on the agenda of the peace negotiations for the third day in a row on Monday after "after a breakthrough" was made with an agreement on procedural rules.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 08-12-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 14:30 IST
Doha teams meet for third consecutive day post renewal of engagement
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The working groups of the negotiating teams of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban held meetings on the agenda of the peace negotiations for the third day in a row on Monday "after a breakthrough" was made with an agreement on procedural rules. Sources said that the Taliban prepared a 22-article proposal to be included in the agenda of the talks but the government has said a ceasefire is the most important demand that the Republic team wants to add to the agenda, according to Sources as reported by Tolo News.

Sources further added that the terrorist organisation did not include the release of their prisoners to be discussed in the talks "as they think that they will solve it with the Americans. US Charge d'Affaires Ross Wilson said that the Taliban is expecting the release of thousands of their prisoners under their agreement with Washington by mid-December.

"The Taliban expect under the terms of that agreement that there would be progress on releasing those prisoners by roughly mid-December. I have forgotten the exact date. I think it's our view," he said in a chat with reporters on Sunday. On the possible release of 7,000 Taliban inmates, there have been no comments from the Afghan government but it confirmed that the ceasefire is the most important demand of the negotiating team of the Afghan Republic and it will be added to the peace talks agenda.

"The key issue in the agenda for the people of Afghanistan is a ceasefire," presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said, as quoted by Tolo News. Flexibility is needed from both sides if progress is to be made towards a political settlement.

Tolo News reported that the working committees from the peace negotiating teams, on Saturday, held their first meeting to discuss issues around the agenda of the potential formal peace negotiations. The meeting came after a delay in the start of negotiations over differences in procedural rules for the talks.

The peace negotiations in Doha started in September but direct negotiations were delayed due to disagreement on procedural rules. Critics said they hope direct talks will begin soon as there has been progressing in the talks. (ANI)

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland has bought over COVID-19 vaccine 60 mln doses, PM says

Poland has bought over 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from six producers, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.We are secured - and now is the time for a great challenge, which is the implementation of the National COVID...

SC stays contempt proceedings against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the contempt of court proceedings against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari in connection with the alleged non-payment of the market rent for the government bungalow allocated to him as a former...

Malaysia Airlines Integrates Diverse Traditional Musical Instruments in its New Boarding Music jointly with Aeroplay Entertainment

Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Mumbai Maharashtra India, December 8 ANIBusinessWire India Malaysia Airlines has enhanced its inflight experience with a piece of brand- new boarding music that infuses more Malaysian elements via a harmonious blend o...

France confirms severe bird flu outbreak on duck farm

The French farm ministry said on Tuesday that highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu had been found on a duck farm in the southwest of the country, confirming Frances first farm outbreak of the virus this year.The outbreak was first reported on Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020