Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indians are proud of Kamala Harris and wish her success: MoS Muraleedharan

Indians are proud of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the first woman to reach the apex of power in the United States, and wish her success, said V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 17:27 IST
Indians are proud of Kamala Harris and wish her success: MoS Muraleedharan
V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs. Image Credit: ANI

Indians are proud of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the first woman to reach the apex of power in the United States, and wish her success, said V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs on Wednesday. Muraleedharan was addressing a virtual Pravasi Bharatiya Divas conference on the theme "Role of Diaspora in Promotion of Indian Culture Abroad."

The event was organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and the Overseas Indian Affairs Division of the Ministry of External Affairs in partnership with the Diaspora Research and Resource Centre, Antar Rashtriya Sahayog Parishad (ARSP). This conference constitutes an important part of the annual flagship Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021. "The Indian Diaspora is the second-largest diaspora in the world. It is counted among the most successful ex-pat communities anywhere in the world. Today, they occupy high positions in the fields of politics, economy, industry, technology, and education. This heterogeneous group drawn from different historical and cultural contexts of migration are identified and held together by their 'Indianess' and a deep cultural and emotional attachment towards Mother India," Muraleedharan said at the virtual meeting.

"I would like to recall the formations of Government under President Irfan Ali in Guyana and President Chandrikapersad Santokhi in Suriname. Indian origin leaders have also done exceptionally well at the recently-held elections in the United States. There are leaders of Indian origin in Congress, Senate and scores have won seats in the State legislatures in the USA. We are all proud of their victories, congratulate them and wish them all success," he added. "India is recognised internationally for its intellect, scientific temper, way of life through Ayurveda, Yoga. While diasporas have seamlessly integrated with the countries of their adoption, they have also maintained close links with their ethno-cultural roots in India. They have been bridges, mediators, facilitators, lobby and advocacy groups for taking primacy of India's national security and economic interests and soft power projection," Muraleedharan said.

"We were also looking forward to sharing with you in person the various policy initiatives for shaping the idea of "New India", including the concept of Atmanirbhar Bharat," he added. The next PBD is scheduled on 9 January 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be held virtually.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Speaker denies charge that he provided assistance to gold smuggling case accused

Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Wednesday dismissed as baseless, the charge of the BJP state chief that he had provided assistance to the accused in the gold smuggling case. The assumptions made in media reports are not right....

Supermarkets supplying N. Ireland will get grace period, says UK's Gove

Supermarkets selling into Northern Ireland will have a grace period to adapt their systems, Michael Gove, the British minister in charge of implementing the Brexit deal, said on Wednesday. Updating parliament on an agreement with the Europe...

Nokia, Zain KSA achieve record indoor 5G speed of 1.9 Gbps in Saudi Arabia

Nokia on Wednesday said it has achieved a record 5G speed of 1.9 Gbps during a successful trial of its next-generation indoor 5G solution at mobile operator Zain KSAs headquarters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.Nokias AirScale Indoor Radio System ...

Norway softens rules on quarantine for travellers from abroad

Travellers to Norway will be able to undergo a mandatory ten-day quarantine in a place of their choosing if they can document that they can respect quarantine conditions, the Nordic countrys justice minister said on Wednesday.Presently, all...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020