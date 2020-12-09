Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan sets new single-day record of COVID-19 cases with 2,684 new infections

Japan has confirmed 2,679 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest single-day increase since the pandemic started, amid an ongoing surge in infections, national media reported on Wednesday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 09-12-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 19:42 IST
Japan sets new single-day record of COVID-19 cases with 2,684 new infections
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Tokyo [Japan], December 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Japan has confirmed 2,679 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest single-day increase since the pandemic started, amid an ongoing surge in infections, national media reported on Wednesday. Of these new cases, 572 infections were confirmed in Tokyo. On December 5, the capital recorded the highest-ever daily growth of 584 cases, according to the Kyodo news agency.

The update brings the country's total number of infections to 170,143, including 2,491 fatalities and 141,281 recoveries. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms has reached 555 -- another record high since the outbreak.

In a bid to curb the pandemic and cope with a shortage of health care staff, the Ground Self-Defense Force nurses have been dispatched to the northern city of Asahikawa. On Wednesday, the nurses began working at a hospital and a facility for people with disabilities, where clusters of infections have recently been detected. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt approves setting up of public Wi-Fi networks through PM-WANI to push broadband proliferation

In a bid to fuel broadband internet proliferation across the country, the government on Wednesday approved setting up of public Wi-Fi networks and access points by local Kirana and neighbourhood shops through public data offices that will n...

Ethiopia shifts focus from war to economy, U.N. worries about Tigray

Ethiopias prime minister shifted his focus away from war on Wednesday, opening a cross-border highway to Kenya at the opposite end of his country, while the United Nations voiced alarm over ongoing fighting in the northern Tigray region.Abi...

Biden to nominate ex-Iowa Governor Vilsack for USDA secretary

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack for agriculture secretary, according to two sources familiar with the decision.Vilsack, who led the U.S. Department of Agriculture USDA under former President...

EU's McGuinness says Commission preparing no deal Brexit plans

The European Commission is preparing specific and very narrowly focused contingency plans to prepare for the possibility of a no trade deal Brexit, EU Financial Services Commissioner Mairead McGuinness said on Wednesday.Today we are prepari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020