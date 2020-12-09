Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian officials advise citizens to avoid alcohol for two months after COVID vaccine shot

Russian officials have advised citizens to avoid drinking for two months after getting the Sputnik V vaccine shot, the New York Post reported.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 09-12-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 22:13 IST
Russian officials advise citizens to avoid alcohol for two months after COVID vaccine shot
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Russian officials have advised citizens to avoid drinking for two months after getting the Sputnik V vaccine shot, the New York Post reported. People will have to observe extra precautions during the 42 days it takes for the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to become effective, New York Post quoted Tatiana Golikova, Russian Deputy Prime Minister as saying.

"Russians will have to refrain from visiting crowded places, wear face masks, use sanitizers, minimise contacts and refrain from drinking alcohol or taking immunosuppressant drugs," Golikova said in an interview to TASS News Agency. Anna Popova, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Russia's consumer safety watchdog, recommended avoiding alcohol.

"It's a strain on the body. If we want to stay healthy and have a strong immune response, don't drink alcohol," Popova said. According to the World Health Organisation, Russia is the fourth-largest consumer of alcohol per person in the world. The average Russian consumes 15.1 litres of alcohol a year.

According to the Russian health authorities, the country estimates that 100,000 people have already been inoculated. Russia rolled out its vaccination last weekend in Moscow. Health officials say the Sputnik V vaccine is over 90 per cent effective, but reports say medical workers who have taken the shot have come down with COVID-19. Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly refused to take it, the New York Post added.

Western experts have expressed scepticism at the speed at which the purported vaccine was developed and Russia hasn't provided any data to back up its claims for the shot. Russia has recorded the world's fourth-highest COVID-19 cases of over 2.5 million with 44,220 deaths from the virus, Johns Hopkins University and Medicine reported. (ANI)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bound for Brussels, UK PM Johnson says Britain will prosper

British Prime minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that Britain would prosper after Brexit regardless of whether it is able to agree a trade deal with the European Union or not.Alongside a picture of him boarding a plane to Brussels, wh...

Russia conducts drills of its strategic nuclear forces

The Russian military on Wednesday conducted sweeping drills of its strategic nuclear forces that featured several practice missile launches. The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the maneuvers included the test launch of an intercon...

Global Teacher Award winner Disale tests COVID-19 positive

Ranjitsinh Disale, a school teacher from Maharashtra who won a global award having USD 1 million prize money, on Wednesday tested positive for COVID- 19, said a family member. After winning the coveted Global Teacher Award last week, Disale...

Andhra Pradesh reports 618 new COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh reports 618 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, on Wednesday. As per the State Health Department, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has touched 8,73,457.3 deaths were reported during the same period of time...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020