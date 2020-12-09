Left Menu
Malaysia reported 959 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, bringing the national total to 76,265.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 09-12-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 22:34 IST
Malaysia reports 959 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], December 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 959 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, bringing the national total to 76,265. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press briefing that six of the new cases are imported and 953 are local transmissions.

Five new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 393. Another 1,068 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 65,124, or 85.4 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 10,748 active cases, 127 are being held in intensive care and 61 of those are in need of assisted breathing. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob told a separate press conference that the Low-Risk COVID-19 Quarantine & Treatment Center at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) in Selangor state would be reactivated.

He said the decision was made following the rise of new COVID-19 cases in the state, with some 10,000 beds expected to be made available in stages. (ANI/Xinhua)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

