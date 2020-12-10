Left Menu
SpaceX CEO Musk terms test of Starship prototype successful despite explosion at landing

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk called successful the test of a prototype of the Starship reusable launch vehicle despite an explosion at landing.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 14:28 IST
SpaceX CEO Musk terms test of Starship prototype successful despite explosion at landing
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Image Credit: ANI

Washington [US], December 10 (ANI/Sputnik): SpaceX CEO Elon Musk called successful the test of a prototype of the Starship reusable launch vehicle despite an explosion at landing. "Successful ascent, (the) switchover to header tanks & precise flap control to landing point! ... Mars, here we come!!" Musk said on Twitter.

During a test flight on Wednesday, which took place in Texas, the spacecraft gained altitude, turned to a horizontal position, returned to its original position and started to land. At the moment of contact with the surface, a flame appeared and an explosion was heard. SpaceX was broadcasting the flight. "Fuel header tank pressure was low during landing burn, causing touchdown velocity to be high & RUD, but we got all the data we needed! Congrats SpaceX team hell yeah!!" Musk added.

SpaceX is developing a space transportation system consisting of a fully reusable Super Heavy launch vehicle and Starship spacecraft. The system will allow the delivery of satellites, crews and cargo both to near-Earth orbits and to the Moon and Mars. The latest launch was the first attempt by the ship to take off with a fully assembled hull, including with the nose cone and front and rear stabilizers. (ANI/Sputnik)

