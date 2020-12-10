Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Qatar agree on institutionalising measures to promote, protect workers' rights

India and Qatar have agreed on institutionalising measures to promote and protect the rights of workers, including settlement of labour issues and facilitate the movement of people between the two countries, in a safe and secure manner.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 21:06 IST
India, Qatar agree on institutionalising measures to promote, protect workers' rights
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India and Qatar have agreed on institutionalising measures to promote and protect the rights of workers, including settlement of labour issues and facilitate the movement of people between the two countries, in a safe and secure manner. This was agreed upon during the Sixth Meeting of India-Qatar Joint Committee on Labour and Manpower Development held virtually on Wednesday, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Indian delegation was led by Abbagani Ramu, Joint Secretary (OIA-I), Ministry of External Affairs and the Qatari delegation was led by Mohammed Hassan Alobaidly, Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Affairs, Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs, State of Qatar. The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss and review the entire gamut of labour and manpower cooperation related issues between the two countries, the MEA said.

"They welcomed the recent labour reform measures adopted by Qatar. Both sides agreed on institutionalising measures to promote and protect the rights of the workers, including settlement of labour issues and facilitate movement of people between the two countries, in a safe and secure manner," it added. The meeting took place a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani's had a telephonic conversation.

During the phone call on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi and Amir Sheikh Tamim decided to create a special task force to further facilitate investments by the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) into India. Prime Minister Modi had conveyed his felicitations to the Amir for the forthcoming National Day of Qatar, according to a statement by Prime Minister's Office.

While thanking Prime Minister for the greetings, the Amir had appreciated the enthusiasm with which the Indian community in Qatar participates in the National Day celebrations. He had also conveyed warm greetings to Prime Minister Modi for the recent Diwali festival. (ANI)

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Leopard rescued from well, released into forest

A leopard that had fallen into a well at a village in Maharashtras Gondia district was rescued on Thursday after five hours of efforts and released back into the wild, a forest official said. The incident occurred in Vadegaon Railway villag...

Consumer purchases becoming omni-channel, says GCPL CEO

Traditional trade continues to be the mainstay of the Indian FMCG sector but consumers are increasingly adopting digital channels, leading to new formats and strategies by companies, Godrej Consumer Products India SAARC CEO Sunil Kataria s...

Biden taps Susan Rice as top domestic policy adviser amid flurry of moves

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden chose Susan Rice, who was national security adviser to former President Barack Obama, on Thursday to lead the White Houses domestic policy council as part of a flurry of appointments to his developing administ...

ECB stimulus delivered, euro zone bond yields edge back up

Southern European bond yields rose from record lows, leading a rise in euro-area borrowing costs on Thursday after the European Central Bank delivered a fresh stimulus package that appeared to be broadly in line with market expectations. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020