MEA to hold panel discussions on Gulf Cooperation Council-India tomorrow in run up to Pravasi Bharati Divas meet

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday will organise two virtual panel discussions on GCC-India in the run up to the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention to be held in January 2021.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 21:49 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday will organise two virtual panel discussions on GCC-India in the run up to the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention to be held in January 2021. In view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the panel discussions on GCC-India will be held in a virtual format.

According to an official statement, the topics of these panel discussions are as follows: I. India and the Gulf-- Leveraging energy partnerships, investment opportunities and emerging technologies for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. II. Skill sets of the future for Indians in the Gulf. V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs will address the two panel discussions. About 15 eminent panellists from India and abroad will be participating in the panel discussions. These discussions would feed into the plenary sessions of the main PBD Convention scheduled to be held in January 2021.

The first panel discussion will provide a platform to discuss the ways and means in which the historic people-to-people ties and excellent political and economic relations between India and GCC could be used to contribute to the vision of a self-reliant India on the path towards a 5 trillion dollar economy. The discussions will also focus on the role that the large and successful Indian diaspora in the GCC can play in realizing this vision, the statement said. The second panel discussion will deliberate on harmonising the skill sets of our workforce in keeping with the pace of technological developments and economic changes in the Gulf region. It will also discuss the various steps taken by government of India to safeguard the interests of Indian workers especially those in the Gulf region, it said. (ANI)

