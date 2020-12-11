Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boris Johnson says 'strong possibility' of UK, EU failing to agree on trade deal

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said on Thursday that there is a "strong possibility" that his country and the European Union will fail to conclude a free trade agreement before the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 11-12-2020 08:19 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 08:19 IST
Boris Johnson says 'strong possibility' of UK, EU failing to agree on trade deal
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], December 11 (ANI/Sputnik): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said on Thursday that there is a "strong possibility" that his country and the European Union will fail to conclude a free trade agreement before the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31. During an interview at Downing Street that was screened by UK broadcasters, the prime minister said there was a "strong possibility" that both sides would fail to resolve their differences, and urged citizens and businesses to step up preparations for a no-deal Brexit.

The prime minister said that the EU's proposals were "not, at the moment, right for the UK," citing concerns over the bloc's desire to establish a set of rules and procedures to prevent businesses in one country from undercutting their rivals in another country, also known as the level playing field. Johnson also cited the ongoing disagreements over fisheries as another major issue preventing a deal being reached. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France reports 13,750 new COVID-19 cases, total tops 2.3 million

Paris France, December 11 ANIXinhua France reported on Thursday 13,750 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its tally to 2,337,966, according to the countrys health authorities.The health ministry confirmed 292 new fatalities from the virus over th...

Soccer-Rangers ready for any challenge, says Gerrard after Europa progress

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said his players have made huge strides this season and are ready for any challenge after advancing to the knockout rounds of the Europa League as Group D winners on Thursday. Goals from Cedric Itten and Ianis...

Where water turns to snow: S.Korean ultra-cold warehouse prepares to store Pfizer's vaccine

Some of the rooms in Korea Superfreeze Incs coldest warehouse are so frigid that a cup of warm water thrown into one will immediately turn into snow.Located 65 km 40 miles below Seoul and boasting temperatures frostier than an Antarctic win...

2 IPS officers posted at Singhu border area test Covid positive

Amid heavy deployment at the Singhu border area, two of the Indian Police Service IPS officers who led the force where the farmers protest is ongoing against three farm laws, have tested positive for coronavirus. According to the Delhi Poli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020