Boris Johnson says 'strong possibility' of UK, EU failing to agree on trade deal

Moscow [Russia], December 11 (ANI/Sputnik): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said on Thursday that there is a "strong possibility" that his country and the European Union will fail to conclude a free trade agreement before the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31. During an interview at Downing Street that was screened by UK broadcasters, the prime minister said there was a "strong possibility" that both sides would fail to resolve their differences, and urged citizens and businesses to step up preparations for a no-deal Brexit.

The prime minister said that the EU's proposals were "not, at the moment, right for the UK," citing concerns over the bloc's desire to establish a set of rules and procedures to prevent businesses in one country from undercutting their rivals in another country, also known as the level playing field. Johnson also cited the ongoing disagreements over fisheries as another major issue preventing a deal being reached. (ANI/Sputnik)