The United States has imposed sanctions and visa restrictions on Wan Kuok Koi, a notorious Chinese gangster and triad boss known as "Broken Tooth", and Huang Yuanxiong, the Chief of the Xiamen Public Security Bureau (PSB) in China's Fujian province. The sanctions on Thursday against the two Chinese are part of the US effort against worldwide corruption, as part of International Anti-Corruption Day.

The US also designated individuals named in the fact sheet include those from Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Liberia, Haiti, El Salvador, Jamaica and Yemen under Executive Order 13818, which targets corruption and serious human rights abuse. On the occasion of International Anticorruption Day and International Human Rights Day, the US Department of State spokesperson released a fact sheet, saying: "The Department of State and the Department of the Treasury announced sanctions designations and visa restrictions on perpetrators of corruption and serious human rights abuse."

Wan, commonly known as Broken Tooth, is a leader of the 14K Triad, one of the largest Chinese organized criminal organizations in the world that engages in drug trafficking, illegal gambling, racketeering, human trafficking, and a range of other criminal activities. In addition to bribery, corruption, and graft, the 14K Triad has engaged in similar illicit activities in Palau. The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) also designated three entities that are owned or controlled by Broken Tooth.

Meanwhile, the US Treasury claimed that Huang, was involved in gross violations of human rights in Xiamen, amounting to particularly severe violations of religious freedom, in connection with the detention and interrogation of Falun Gong practitioners simply for practicing their beliefs. This comes after China had earlier announced that it is revoking visa exemption for US diplomatic passport holders visiting Hong Kong and Macau and is imposing sanction on some US Congress members, in retaliation for US sanctions against 14 vice-chairmen of the National People's Congress, the country's top legislature.

"China has decided to take action against US executive officials, congressmen, non-governmental organisation personnel and their immediate family members who have performed badly on Hong Kong-related issues," ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said. (ANI)