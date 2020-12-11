Left Menu
Development News Edition

US sanctions two Chinese lawbreakers, among individuals from other countries, for corruption, human rights abuse

The United States has imposed sanctions and visa restrictions on Wan Kuok Koi, a notorious Chinese gangster and triad boss known as "Broken Tooth", and Huang Yuanxiong, the Chief of the Xiamen Public Security Bureau (PSB) in China's Fujian province.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2020 08:26 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 08:26 IST
US sanctions two Chinese lawbreakers, among individuals from other countries, for corruption, human rights abuse
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The United States has imposed sanctions and visa restrictions on Wan Kuok Koi, a notorious Chinese gangster and triad boss known as "Broken Tooth", and Huang Yuanxiong, the Chief of the Xiamen Public Security Bureau (PSB) in China's Fujian province. The sanctions on Thursday against the two Chinese are part of the US effort against worldwide corruption, as part of International Anti-Corruption Day.

The US also designated individuals named in the fact sheet include those from Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Liberia, Haiti, El Salvador, Jamaica and Yemen under Executive Order 13818, which targets corruption and serious human rights abuse. On the occasion of International Anticorruption Day and International Human Rights Day, the US Department of State spokesperson released a fact sheet, saying: "The Department of State and the Department of the Treasury announced sanctions designations and visa restrictions on perpetrators of corruption and serious human rights abuse."

Wan, commonly known as Broken Tooth, is a leader of the 14K Triad, one of the largest Chinese organized criminal organizations in the world that engages in drug trafficking, illegal gambling, racketeering, human trafficking, and a range of other criminal activities. In addition to bribery, corruption, and graft, the 14K Triad has engaged in similar illicit activities in Palau. The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) also designated three entities that are owned or controlled by Broken Tooth.

Meanwhile, the US Treasury claimed that Huang, was involved in gross violations of human rights in Xiamen, amounting to particularly severe violations of religious freedom, in connection with the detention and interrogation of Falun Gong practitioners simply for practicing their beliefs. This comes after China had earlier announced that it is revoking visa exemption for US diplomatic passport holders visiting Hong Kong and Macau and is imposing sanction on some US Congress members, in retaliation for US sanctions against 14 vice-chairmen of the National People's Congress, the country's top legislature.

"China has decided to take action against US executive officials, congressmen, non-governmental organisation personnel and their immediate family members who have performed badly on Hong Kong-related issues," ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France reports 13,750 new COVID-19 cases, total tops 2.3 million

Paris France, December 11 ANIXinhua France reported on Thursday 13,750 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its tally to 2,337,966, according to the countrys health authorities.The health ministry confirmed 292 new fatalities from the virus over th...

Soccer-Rangers ready for any challenge, says Gerrard after Europa progress

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said his players have made huge strides this season and are ready for any challenge after advancing to the knockout rounds of the Europa League as Group D winners on Thursday. Goals from Cedric Itten and Ianis...

Where water turns to snow: S.Korean ultra-cold warehouse prepares to store Pfizer's vaccine

Some of the rooms in Korea Superfreeze Incs coldest warehouse are so frigid that a cup of warm water thrown into one will immediately turn into snow.Located 65 km 40 miles below Seoul and boasting temperatures frostier than an Antarctic win...

2 IPS officers posted at Singhu border area test Covid positive

Amid heavy deployment at the Singhu border area, two of the Indian Police Service IPS officers who led the force where the farmers protest is ongoing against three farm laws, have tested positive for coronavirus. According to the Delhi Poli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020