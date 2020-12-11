Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaishankar, Italian counterpart discuss implementation of India, Italy Action Plan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held talks with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio during which they discussed the implementation of the Plan of Action agreed upon by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte during last month virtual summit.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 23:49 IST
Jaishankar, Italian counterpart discuss implementation of India, Italy Action Plan
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held talks with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio during which they discussed the implementation of the Plan of Action agreed upon by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte during last month virtual summit. Taking to Twitter, S Jaishankar said he assured Maio of India's support as Italy assumes Chair of G20.

"Cordial conversation with FM @luigidimaio of Italy. Assured him of India's support as Italy assumes Chair of G20. Discussed implementation of Plan of Action agreed upon by our PMs. Encouraged by the steady progress in our bilateral cooperation," Jaishankar tweeted. Last month, India and Italy inked 15 pacts and finalised an ambitious action plan to further expand their ties following a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte.

The four-year action plan had mentioned a number of areas for expansion of cooperation which included climate change, regional connectivity, counter-terror mechanism, manufacturing, environment, and food processing. (ANI)

TRENDING

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

FTSE 250 retreats as Brexit hangs in balance; GSK dips on vaccine delay

Sanofi/GSK plan late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials after safety data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Asian Champions League semi-final moved to preserve pitch for final

The Asian Football Confederation AFC said on Friday it has shifted Sundays Asian Champions League east zone semi-final between Vissel Kobe and Ulsan Hyundai from Dohas Al Janoub Stadium to the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium. Asian soccers governi...

WHO expects decisions on Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca vaccines in weeks

The World Health Organization expects to make decisions on whether to give emergency use approval to COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca in the coming weeks, its chief scientist said on Friday.Soumya Swaminathan said the ...

Athletics-Athletes must take their place in the vaccine queue, says Coe

Healthy Athletes should take their place in the COVID-19 vaccine queue behind people with more pressing needs despite events such as next years Olympics looking set to be highly dependent on competitors arriving free from the virus, the hea...

French new COVID-19 infections up again, but intensive care cases below target

France reported 13,406 new coronavirus infections on Friday, fewer than Thursdays 13,750 but well above the 11,221 reported last Friday, while intensive care cases dropped again and are now well below a government target.After falling for w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020