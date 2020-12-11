Jaishankar, Italian counterpart discuss implementation of India, Italy Action Plan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held talks with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio during which they discussed the implementation of the Plan of Action agreed upon by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte during last month virtual summit. Taking to Twitter, S Jaishankar said he assured Maio of India's support as Italy assumes Chair of G20.

"Cordial conversation with FM @luigidimaio of Italy. Assured him of India's support as Italy assumes Chair of G20. Discussed implementation of Plan of Action agreed upon by our PMs. Encouraged by the steady progress in our bilateral cooperation," Jaishankar tweeted. Last month, India and Italy inked 15 pacts and finalised an ambitious action plan to further expand their ties following a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte.

The four-year action plan had mentioned a number of areas for expansion of cooperation which included climate change, regional connectivity, counter-terror mechanism, manufacturing, environment, and food processing. (ANI)