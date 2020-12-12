Left Menu
Trump lashes out at Supreme Court, says top court has no wisdom, no courage

After the US Supreme Court (SCOTUS) dismissed the lawsuit filed by the Texas state in an attempt to turn the Presidential Election in Donald Trump's favour, the Commander in Chief expressed disappointment at the top court's refusal to challenge presidential vote results in the states of Wisconsin, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Michigan over alleged electoral fraud.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-12-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 15:31 IST
US President Donald Trump (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

After the US Supreme Court (SCOTUS) dismissed the lawsuit filed by the Texas state in an attempt to turn the Presidential Election in Donald Trump's favour, the Commander in Chief expressed disappointment at the top court's refusal to challenge presidential vote results in the states of Wisconsin, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Michigan over alleged electoral fraud. According to a CNN report, the court's move to dismiss the challenge is the strongest indication yet that Trump has no chance of overturning election results in court that even the justices whom he placed there have no interest in allowing his desperate legal bids to continue.

Trump accused the court of lacking wisdom and courage. "The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage," the incumbent President lashed out on Twitter.

Trump wrote further, "So, you're the President of the United States, and you just went through an election where you got more votes than any sitting President in history, by far - and purportedly lost." The president reiterated his claim -- without evidence -- that the November 3 election was rigged and said that the "fight is on".

"You can't get "standing" before the Supreme Court, so you "intervene" with wonderful states...that, after careful study and consideration, think you got "screwed", something which will hurt them also. Many others likewise join the suit but, within a flash, it is thrown out and gone, without even looking at the many reasons it was brought. A Rigged Election, fight on," Trump said in a subsequent tweet. Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal attorney, on Friday indicated that the President's legal team will continue to challenge the outcome of the presidential elections, even as the Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit led by Texas to overturn the vote count in four battleground states.

According to Sputnik, President-elect Joe Biden's campaign spokesperson Mike Gwin said the court's decision did not come as a surprise, noting how promptly it was made. "President-elect Biden's clear and commanding victory will be ratified by the Electoral College on Monday, and he will be sworn in on January 20th," Gwin said in a statement.

The outcome of the November 3 US presidential election is yet to be officially announced, although all major US media have already named Biden the winner and congratulations were sent to him by a number of world leaders, Sputnik reported further.

