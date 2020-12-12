Left Menu
Malaysia reports 1,937 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

Malaysia reported 1,937 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 82,246, the health ministry said on Saturday.

Updated: 12-12-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 16:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], December 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 1,937 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 82,246, the health ministry said on Saturday. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that two of the new cases are imported and 1,935 are local transmissions.

Nine new deaths have been reported, leaving the death toll at 411. Another 911 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 68,084, or 82.8 per cent of all cases.

Of the remaining 13,751 active cases, 121 are being held in intensive care units and 66 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

