Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jordan's King Abdullah and Palestinian leader Abbas meet, hope Biden revives peace process

Jordan's King Abdullah on Sunday met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and both leaders set high hopes that U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will revive peace talks over a two-state solution to the decades-old Arab-Israeli conflict, officials said. In a palace statement after meeting with Abbas in the Red Sea port of Aqaba, the monarch, who in recent months said Israeli policies and Trump's Middle East peace plan would lead to conflict, said he fully backed Palestinian statehood.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2020 03:40 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 03:40 IST
Jordan's King Abdullah and Palestinian leader Abbas meet, hope Biden revives peace process

Jordan's King Abdullah on Sunday met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and both leaders set high hopes that U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will revive peace talks over a two-state solution to the decades-old Arab-Israeli conflict, officials said.

In a palace statement after meeting with Abbas in the Red Sea port of Aqaba, the monarch, who in recent months said Israeli policies and Trump's Middle East peace plan would lead to conflict, said he fully backed Palestinian statehood. "His Majesty stressed Jordan stood with all its resources alongside Palestinians in achieving their legitimate rights to set up an independent state," the monarch was quoted as saying in the statement.

In his first conversation with an Arab leader since his election earlier this month, Biden spoke with King Abdullah last week, telling the monarch that he hopes to cooperate on “supporting a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict." The Trump administration has reversed decades of U.S. policy on the conflict, refraining from endorsing the two-state solution, the longtime international formula which envisages a Palestinian state co-existing with Israel.

Diplomats say the monarch, a staunch U.S. ally who was among the first Arab leaders to congratulate Biden, saw Trump's policies sidelining the kingdom's once pivotal role in Arab-Israeli peacemaking by full backing of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing policies. Trump's peace plan was also seen as posing an existentialist threat to Jordan with the demise of a Palestinian state through the annexation of large parts of the West Bank pushing the kingdom to become an alternative state for Palestinians.

Jordan, which lost the West Bank including East Jerusalem to Israel during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, lies at the heart of the conflict with many of its more than 7 million citizens of Palestinian origin. In another joint communique with Abbas, both leaders said Israel "attempts to impose new realities" by annexing and accelerating settlement building in occupied Palestinian territory.

The Trump administration had also enraged Jordan and Arabs when it said it no longer viewed Israel’s settlements in the West Bank as “inconsistent with international law." Abbas, who three years ago cut off contact with the Trump administration, accusing it of pro-Israel bias, on Monday will head to Cairo to seek its support for a revival of peace talks based on a two-state solution, diplomats said.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

Health News Roundup: Johnson tells Tory MPs tiered restrictions have senset; UK secures 2 million more doses of Moderna's and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jordan's King Abdullah and Palestinian leader Abbas meet, hope Biden revives peace process

Jordans King Abdullah on Sunday met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and both leaders set high hopes that U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will revive peace talks over a two-state solution to the decades-old Arab-Israeli conflict, off...

Biden to nominate Tanden, Rouse to economic team -WSJ

President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate Center for American Progress Chief Executive Neera Tanden as director of the Office of Management and Budget and economist Cecilia Rouse as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, the Wall Stre...

Motor racing-Former sceptic Grosjean praises halo after surviving crash

Romain Grosjean credited the halo protection bar with saving his life in a fiery crash that ripped his car in two on the opening lap of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday. The Frenchmans Haas speared through the barriers after car...

Tigray forces claim to have shot down Ethiopian plane, taken town

Rebellious forces from Ethiopias northern region of Tigray said they had shot down a military plane and retaken a town from federal forces on Sunday, as war dragged on a day after the government announced its military offensive was over.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020