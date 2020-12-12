Left Menu
India not only on track to achieve Paris Agreement targets but to exceed them: PM Modi

India is not only on track to achieve its Paris Agreement targets but to exceed them beyond expectations, Prime Minister Modi said on Saturday.

12-12-2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

India is not only on track to achieve its Paris Agreement targets but to exceed them beyond expectations, Prime Minister Modi said on Saturday. Addressing the Climate Ambition Summit, he said India has reduced its emission intensity by 21 per cent over 2005 levels.

He said India's renewable energy capacity is the fourth largest in the world and will reach 175 GigaWatts before 2022. "I must humbly share with you, that India is not only on track to achieve its Paris Agreement targets but to exceed them beyond expectations. We have reduced our emission intensity by 21 per cent over 2005 levels. Our solar capacity has grown from 2.63 GigaWatts in 2014 to 36 GigaWatts in 2020. Our renewable energy capacity is the fourth largest in the world. It will reach 175 GigaWatts before 2022," he said

The Prime Minister said India has even more ambitious target now - 450 GigaWatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030. He said India has also succeeded in expanding its forest cover and safeguarding its biodiversity.

"And, on the world stage, India has pioneered two major initiatives: The International Solar Alliance, and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure," he said. The Prime Minister said India will celebrate 100 years as a modern, independent nation in 2047.

"To all my fellow residents of this planet, I make a solemn pledge today. Centennial India will not only meet its own targets but will also exceed your expectations," he said. PM Modi said the summit marks the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement - the most ambitious step in our fight against Climate Change.

"Today, as we are looking to set our sights even higher, we must also not lose sight of the past. We must not only revise our ambitions but also review our achievements against targets already set. Only then can our voices be credible for future generations," he said. The Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty on climate change. It was adopted by 196 Parties at COP 21 in Paris on December 12, 2015, and entered into force on November 4 2016. Its goal is to limit global warming to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels. (ANI)

