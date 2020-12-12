Violation of quarantine rules carries a three-year sentence and a fine, says Sri Lanka's DIG Ajith Rohana

The government will award a three-year sentence and a fine on those persons who have been asked to be in home quarantine but violate rules, said Deputy Inspector General Ajith Rohana, Sri Lanka's Police Media Spokesman on Friday. People under home quarantine should not leave their homes and if health authorities have asked them to undergo PCR tests or other types of investigations, they should immediately follow the order, Colombo page quoted General Ajith Rohana.

If the home-quarantined people have any problems such as obtaining food and medicine, they should call the relevant telephone numbers listed in the quarantine notice posted on the door and they will provide immediate solutions and assistance, he added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka has reached 31,375, the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine reported on Saturday. (ANI)