Left Menu
Development News Edition

First trucks with Covid-19 vaccine roll out of Pfizer plant in Michigan

Trucks with the first batches of the company's long-awaited Covid-19 vaccine departed the Pfizer plant in Portage, Michigan, on Sunday morning to 636 predetermined locations.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-12-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 22:35 IST
First trucks with Covid-19 vaccine roll out of Pfizer plant in Michigan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Trucks with the first batches of the company's long-awaited Covid-19 vaccine departed the Pfizer plant in Portage, Michigan, on Sunday morning to 636 predetermined locations. Pfizer is expected to deliver an estimated 2.9 million doses this week via UPS and FedEx, Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, said on Saturday, NBC reported.

The vaccines leaving Portage -- a city just south of Kalamazoo -- have US Marshal protection to ensure they arrive safely at the hospital systems selected to receive the doses, some as early as Monday. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the company was leveraging manufacturing plants in Michigan, Missouri and Massachusetts to produce and distribute the vaccines quickly.

"I couldn't be prouder of my fellow Pfizer colleagues and partners at BioNTech," Bourla said in a video statement. "Their historic science-driven effort has delivered a vaccine with the potential to help bring an end to the most devastating pandemic in a century." On Friday, the US Food and Drug Administration authorised Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use for the prevention of coronavirus disease in individuals 16 years of age and older. "We are having this mass casualty event every day here in the US.

But now we have this vaccine developed in record time that can, in time, really save us and save our country and save the world from this awful pandemic," emergency physician Dr Leana Wen told CNN's Chris Cuomo moments after the authorization. "This is really a monumental moment for us," she added. The US is the sixth country -- after the UK, Bahrain, Canada, Saudi Arabia and Mexico -- to clear the vaccine. Other authorizations, including by the European Union, are expected within weeks.

According to the latest update by the Johns Hopkins University, the United States hit a record 16 million Covid-19 cases on Saturday afternoon, with deaths closing in on the 300,000 mark. (ANI)

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP to hold farmers' meets in UP to raise awareness on agri laws

To make people aware about the recent farm laws brought by the Centre, the ruling BJP will organise farmers meets at various places in Uttar Pradesh, the party said in a statement issued here on Sunday. These kisan sammelan will begin on Mo...

Lithuania orders tougher lockdown, to last until Jan. 3

Lithuania told citizens to stay at home for three weeks from Wednesday as it seeks to rein in a raging coronavirus spread that has seen the country jump from 18th to third worst-hit in the European Union in just six weeks. Leaving home will...

Punjabi actor Gurpreet Ghuggi meets protesting farmers in Delhi

Punjabi actor Gurpreet Ghuggi on Sunday met protesting farmers at Singhu border and said this fight is of the zameerdar one with a conscience. This fight is of the zameerdar one with a conscience. The three farm laws have been rejected by t...

Meghalaya logs 123 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

At least 123 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, pushing the tally to 12,866, while three fresh fatalities raised the toll to 128, a senior official said on Sunday. East Khali Hills, which happens to be the worst- affecte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020