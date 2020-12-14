Taliban commander among 4 terrorists arrested in Kabul: Report

A Taliban commander and three terrorists affiliated to the group were arrested by Afghan security forces in the central Shakardara District of Kabul Province, Sputnik reported citing a security source.

According to the source, the arrests were made on Sunday. The terrorists had been involved in the terrorist activities in northern districts of Kabul and in target killings of government employees.

On Sunday, the Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) said that 63 Taliban terrorists, including seven suicide attackers, had been killed and 29 others were injured in the southern province of Kandahar over the past 72 hours. (ANI)

