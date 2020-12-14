Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taliban commander among 4 terrorists arrested in Kabul: Report

A Taliban commander and three terrorists affiliated to the group were arrested by Afghan security forces in the central Shakardara District of Kabul Province, Sputnik reported citing a security source.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 14-12-2020 09:33 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 09:33 IST
Taliban commander among 4 terrorists arrested in Kabul: Report
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Taliban commander and three terrorists affiliated to the group were arrested by Afghan security forces in the central Shakardara District of Kabul Province, Sputnik reported citing a security source.

According to the source, the arrests were made on Sunday. The terrorists had been involved in the terrorist activities in northern districts of Kabul and in target killings of government employees.

On Sunday, the Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) said that 63 Taliban terrorists, including seven suicide attackers, had been killed and 29 others were injured in the southern province of Kandahar over the past 72 hours. (ANI)

Also Read: Afghan officials say 34 killed in separate suicide bombings

TRENDING

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 16,362 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 16,362 to 1,337,078, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Monday. The reported death toll rose by 188 to 21,975, the tally showed.The num...

Cricket-Australia's Abbott out of first India test, Henriques called in

Australia pace bowler Sean Abbott has been ruled out of the first test against India starting in Adelaide on Thursday due to a calf injury while all-rounder Moises Henriques has been added to the side. Abbott will recuperate in Sydney and j...

BBL 10: Alex Carey joins Adelaide Strikers' squad for Launceston trip

Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey will face Hobart Hurricanes in Adelaide Strikers return fixture in Launceston on Tuesday. Barring an international call-up, Carey will be available for the remainder of Big Bash League season 10.Ca...

Suspected Russian hackers spied on U.S. Treasury emails - sources

Hackers believed to be working for Russia have been monitoring internal email traffic at the U.S. Treasury and Commerce departments, according to people familiar with the matter, adding they feared the hacks uncovered so far may be the tip ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020