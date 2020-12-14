Left Menu
4 killed in bomb explosion in Afghanistan's Nangarhar

Four civilians were killed in a roadside bomb explosion in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, Khogyani district, the administrative chief of the district said on Monday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 14-12-2020 11:04 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 11:04 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Four civilians were killed in a roadside bomb explosion in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, Khogyani district, the administrative chief of the district said on Monday. "A roadside bomb exploded in the Kodakhel area of Zawa village late last afternoon and killed four civilians, including the driver," Shams-ul-Haq Safi said as quoted by Sputnik.

All the killed civilians were male, the Khogyani district chief specified. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

